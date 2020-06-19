200 Lollipop Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Spacious 3/2, two story home in the beautiful Forest Oaks neighborhood! Owner is replacing carpet throughout with faux wood plank prior to move in. 1 car garage with half garage converted into office or game room w/ AC. One of the larger backyards in the area. Directly across the street from the community center with pool/park. Close proximity to tons of shopping and entertainment! Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program that includes monthly air filter delivery (see app guidelines). Fast & Easy Application Process!

