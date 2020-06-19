All apartments in Cedar Park
Cedar Park, TX
200 Lollipop Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:17 AM

200 Lollipop Lane

200 Lolliop Lane · No Longer Available
Cedar Park
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

200 Lolliop Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3/2, two story home in the beautiful Forest Oaks neighborhood! Owner is replacing carpet throughout with faux wood plank prior to move in. 1 car garage with half garage converted into office or game room w/ AC. One of the larger backyards in the area. Directly across the street from the community center with pool/park. Close proximity to tons of shopping and entertainment! Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program that includes monthly air filter delivery (see app guidelines). Fast & Easy Application Process!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Lollipop Lane have any available units?
200 Lollipop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Lollipop Lane have?
Some of 200 Lollipop Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Lollipop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
200 Lollipop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Lollipop Lane pet-friendly?
No, 200 Lollipop Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 200 Lollipop Lane offer parking?
Yes, 200 Lollipop Lane offers parking.
Does 200 Lollipop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Lollipop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Lollipop Lane have a pool?
Yes, 200 Lollipop Lane has a pool.
Does 200 Lollipop Lane have accessible units?
No, 200 Lollipop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Lollipop Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Lollipop Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

