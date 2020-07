Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Right next to park. Has covered front porch as well as back patio. First floor has study, huge living, dining, kitchen w/large pantry. Back yard has white picket fence! Community pool, hike & bike trails. Close to shopping, entertainment, l83 & l83A and only 30 min. to Lake Travis. This home truly has it all!



(RLNE5499081)