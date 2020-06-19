All apartments in Cedar Park
1705 Timberwood Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

1705 Timberwood Drive

1705 Timberwood Drive · No Longer Available
Cedar Park
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

1705 Timberwood Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Desirable Carrige Hills in Cedar Park - Desirable Carriage Hills community down the block from the elementary school. Home has a nice open floor plan and features formal dining and living rooms with gas fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs with garden tub in master bath. French doors open out to patio and pool. Come relax in the back yard oasis it is great for entertaining!

(RLNE2704103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Timberwood Drive have any available units?
1705 Timberwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Timberwood Drive have?
Some of 1705 Timberwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Timberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Timberwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Timberwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Timberwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Timberwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1705 Timberwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1705 Timberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Timberwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Timberwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1705 Timberwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1705 Timberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1705 Timberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Timberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Timberwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

