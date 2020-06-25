1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Townhome Available in Cedar Park Villas Located in the Heart of Cedar Park! - Cedar Park Villas are in the heart of Cedar Park offering a relaxed lifestyle just a short distance to major attractions. Master bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet and shower. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, breakfast bar & dining area, opens to living room with soaring ceilings. Second story overlooks first floor living area and includes a large bonus room. Home also offers custom light fixtures, electric solar screens and extended patio with flagstone. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com



(RLNE4863155)