All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401

1701 S Us 183 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1701 S Us 183, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Townhome Available in Cedar Park Villas Located in the Heart of Cedar Park! - Cedar Park Villas are in the heart of Cedar Park offering a relaxed lifestyle just a short distance to major attractions. Master bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet and shower. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, breakfast bar & dining area, opens to living room with soaring ceilings. Second story overlooks first floor living area and includes a large bonus room. Home also offers custom light fixtures, electric solar screens and extended patio with flagstone. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com

(RLNE4863155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 have any available units?
1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 have?
Some of 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 currently offering any rent specials?
1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 is pet friendly.
Does 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 offer parking?
Yes, 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 offers parking.
Does 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 have a pool?
No, 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 does not have a pool.
Does 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 have accessible units?
No, 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 S Bell Blvd Unit 401 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park Pet Friendly Places
Cedar Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District