1701 Ruthie Run
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1701 Ruthie Run

1701 Ruthie Run · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Ruthie Run, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in highly desirable Leander ISD. Rent includes washer & dryer, and refrigerator! Recent upgrades in the kitchen include can lighting, counter tops, microwave, and painted cabinets. Gigantic utility room/pantry off of kitchen with plenty of storage. The spacious and flowing first floor is perfect for family and entertaining. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet and extra room for workout equipment, co-sleeper, extra lounge area, etc....New roof, fresh paint throughout, newer HVAC unit, and new garage door motor. Coded access to garage plus a bonus storage space tucked away on the side. Large front and rear yard with privacy fence in the back and lots of trees. Minutes away from the hill country, schools, Cedar Park Medical Center, HEB Center, retail like Whole Foods and more, Whitestone Brewery, and 183A. Vacant and ready to go! No pets or smokers. Call or text at 512-293-8578

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Ruthie Run have any available units?
1701 Ruthie Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Ruthie Run have?
Some of 1701 Ruthie Run's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Ruthie Run currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Ruthie Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Ruthie Run pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Ruthie Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 1701 Ruthie Run offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Ruthie Run offers parking.
Does 1701 Ruthie Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 Ruthie Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Ruthie Run have a pool?
No, 1701 Ruthie Run does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Ruthie Run have accessible units?
No, 1701 Ruthie Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Ruthie Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Ruthie Run does not have units with dishwashers.
