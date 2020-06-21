All apartments in Cedar Park
Cedar Park, TX
1605 Terrace View Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1605 Terrace View Drive

1605 Terrace View · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Terrace View, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
1605 Terrace View Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS LARGE 1 STORY IN WHITESTONE OAKS - This beautiful, well-kept home has plenty of room for everyone. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus a bonus room, plus an office! Enjoy beautiful wood floors, granite counters, a spacious, open floor plan, and a cozy stone fireplace. The master has a big master bath with TWO huge closets. The upgraded kitchen features gorgeous granite, with tile backsplash and under cabinet lighting. Outside enjoy a covered patio, fenced yard, 2 car garage and neighborhood amenities such as a neighborhood pool, playground, trails, and dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Terrace View Drive have any available units?
1605 Terrace View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Terrace View Drive have?
Some of 1605 Terrace View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Terrace View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Terrace View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Terrace View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Terrace View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Terrace View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Terrace View Drive does offer parking.
Does 1605 Terrace View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Terrace View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Terrace View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1605 Terrace View Drive has a pool.
Does 1605 Terrace View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Terrace View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Terrace View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Terrace View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
