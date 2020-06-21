Amenities

1605 Terrace View Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS LARGE 1 STORY IN WHITESTONE OAKS - This beautiful, well-kept home has plenty of room for everyone. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus a bonus room, plus an office! Enjoy beautiful wood floors, granite counters, a spacious, open floor plan, and a cozy stone fireplace. The master has a big master bath with TWO huge closets. The upgraded kitchen features gorgeous granite, with tile backsplash and under cabinet lighting. Outside enjoy a covered patio, fenced yard, 2 car garage and neighborhood amenities such as a neighborhood pool, playground, trails, and dog park.



(RLNE5426957)