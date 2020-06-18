All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:35 PM

1429 Main Street

1429 Main Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1429 Main Street, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Ancient manuscripts have long foretold of a building so cool, chic, sexy, and whatever old words they used to use. They spoke about how luxurious the amenities would be, how the world's coolest theatre would be just right down the street, that you can just go outside and frolic by the lake, or even have a picnic. Naysayers believed there would be no way that you could have all this, AND be in walking distance to top quality bars and restaurants, AND have the best farmers market ever just steps outside the door. Well, the non-believers have been proven wrong (as they always are). Welcome to your new home!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Ambiance Lighting under Soft Close Cabinets

Brushed Nickel Hardware

Designer Kitchens with Over-sized Islands 

Front Loading Washer & Dryer

High End Granite Finishes

High Grade Wood Laminate Flooring 

Large Soaking Garden Tubs

Optimal Storage Throughout Home

Rainfall Shower Heads

Serene City Park Views

Spacious Open Floor Plans with Walk-In Closets

Stainless Steel Appliances 

Subway Tile Backsplash

Townhome Units with Private Fully Fenced Yards

Unique Horizontal Opening Kitchen Cabinets

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Outdoor Grill and Cabana Area

Business Center Equipped with Windows & Apple Computers, Printing, & Beverage Station

Resident Lounge 

Spacious Off Leash Pet Park 

Professional Conference Room 

Resident Package Care

Resort Style Pool with Beach Entry & Streaming Deck Jets 

State of the Art Fitness Center with Yoga Studio

Local Restaurants, Activities & Shopping in Walking Distance

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Main Street have any available units?
1429 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 Main Street have?
Some of 1429 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 1429 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 1429 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1429 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Main Street have a pool?
Yes, 1429 Main Street has a pool.
Does 1429 Main Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1429 Main Street has accessible units.
Does 1429 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
