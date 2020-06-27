All apartments in Cedar Park
1007 Linden Loop
Last updated September 20 2019 at 8:06 PM

1007 Linden Loop

1007 Linden Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Linden Loop, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious Forest Oaks home with high ceilings includes living room, dining room, breakfast room, office, fireplace, laundry room with washer/dryer and plenty of storage. Large master suite comes with garden tub, walk-in shower, double vanity and roomy walk-in closet. Wood and tile throughout. Close to Brushy Creek Regional Trail with 10.5 miles of trail along the creek. Neighborhood has 2 clubhouses with pools, courts, parks and 2.5 mile of walking/biking paths. Quick access to 183/183A, 45, and 1431 and many shops and restaurants. Security deposit $1950. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Please call us to schedule a showing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Linden Loop have any available units?
1007 Linden Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Linden Loop have?
Some of 1007 Linden Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Linden Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Linden Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Linden Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Linden Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Linden Loop offer parking?
No, 1007 Linden Loop does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Linden Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 Linden Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Linden Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1007 Linden Loop has a pool.
Does 1007 Linden Loop have accessible units?
No, 1007 Linden Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Linden Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Linden Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
