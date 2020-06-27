1007 Linden Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and spacious Forest Oaks home with high ceilings includes living room, dining room, breakfast room, office, fireplace, laundry room with washer/dryer and plenty of storage. Large master suite comes with garden tub, walk-in shower, double vanity and roomy walk-in closet. Wood and tile throughout. Close to Brushy Creek Regional Trail with 10.5 miles of trail along the creek. Neighborhood has 2 clubhouses with pools, courts, parks and 2.5 mile of walking/biking paths. Quick access to 183/183A, 45, and 1431 and many shops and restaurants. Security deposit $1950. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Please call us to schedule a showing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.