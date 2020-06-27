1007 Linden Loop

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious Forest Oaks home with high ceilings includes living room, dining room, breakfast room, office, fireplace, laundry room with washer/dryer and plenty of storage. Large master suite comes with garden tub, walk-in shower, double vanity and roomy walk-in closet. Wood and tile throughout. Close to Brushy Creek Regional Trail with 10.5 miles of trail along the creek. Neighborhood has 2 clubhouses with pools, courts, parks and 2.5 mile of walking/biking paths. Quick access to 183/183A, 45, and 1431 and many shops and restaurants. Security deposit $1950. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Please call us to schedule a showing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.