Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1413 Atkins Street

1413 Atkins St · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Atkins St, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Perfectly updated for your living enjoyment! Enter onto ceramic tile flooring and find half wall with counter to separate your living room from dining and kitchen space. Kitchen features counter island, dark cabinets, granite counter tops and will have stainless steel appliances to be delivered soon. Appliance package includes a stainless steel glass top range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master features an en-suite that offers a garden tub, separate shower and single sink vanity. 2 car garage offers remote access. To apply on a Main Street Renewal home: All applicants must complete application on our website and return documents within 24 hours of applying.Please upload the following documents to your Applicant Portal within 24 hours so we may process your application:You may follow the link bel
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Atkins Street have any available units?
1413 Atkins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Atkins Street have?
Some of 1413 Atkins Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Atkins Street currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Atkins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Atkins Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Atkins Street is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Atkins Street offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Atkins Street offers parking.
Does 1413 Atkins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Atkins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Atkins Street have a pool?
No, 1413 Atkins Street does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Atkins Street have accessible units?
No, 1413 Atkins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Atkins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 Atkins Street has units with dishwashers.

