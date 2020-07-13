All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

The Carling on Frankford

1811 E Frankford Rd · (214) 273-0327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1811 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX 75007

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1608 · Avail. Jul 23

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 1606 · Avail. Sep 3

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 2310 · Avail. Sep 19

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1112 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 1108 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Carling on Frankford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
parking
on-site laundry
fire pit
hot tub
lobby
The Carling on Frankford is conveniently located in beautiful Carrollton, Texas. Come see our stunning Million Dollar Community Enhancements. The Carling offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with luxurious features including custom cabinets, new wood-like plank flooring, newly refinished countertops and 2" plantation style blinds throughout. Enjoy our resort-style pool with new designer lounge furniture and summer kitchen with grilling station, our 24-hour state of the art fitness center and our Cyber Cafe. Bringing your family pet? Great! Cats and dogs are welcome. Just minutes from I-35E, Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike, The Carling on Frankford is located near the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment. Visit us today to see your new home and our exciting new improvements.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Parking lot available. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Carling on Frankford have any available units?
The Carling on Frankford has 17 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does The Carling on Frankford have?
Some of The Carling on Frankford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Carling on Frankford currently offering any rent specials?
The Carling on Frankford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Carling on Frankford pet-friendly?
Yes, The Carling on Frankford is pet friendly.
Does The Carling on Frankford offer parking?
Yes, The Carling on Frankford offers parking.
Does The Carling on Frankford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Carling on Frankford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Carling on Frankford have a pool?
Yes, The Carling on Frankford has a pool.
Does The Carling on Frankford have accessible units?
No, The Carling on Frankford does not have accessible units.
Does The Carling on Frankford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Carling on Frankford has units with dishwashers.
