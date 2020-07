Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse courtyard gym game room pool internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill coffee bar e-payments lobby package receiving pool table trash valet

Come home to comfort, style, and grace at Olympus on Main. Our elegantly appointed apartments in Carrollton, TX were designed with your lifestyle in mind and include high-end finishes and modern touches that take your living experience to the next level. Stunning gourmet-style kitchens come complete with stainless steel appliances, expansive counter top space, and sleek finishes for a modern feel. Vast, sun-drenched living areas make entertaining a breeze, and you'll look forward to coming home to your luxurious master bedroom at the end of each day. Centrally located on South Main St. in Carrollton, our Carrollton apartments provide convenient access to everything you need in the area. Located just steps from the DART Rail and Historic Downtown Carrollton, our residents can easily stroll to the shops, restaurants, and local entertainment right down the street. Live in the heart of Carrollton at Olympus on Main.