Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:05 AM

Hutton Creek

3525 Country Square Dr · (872) 713-6933
Location

3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX 75006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit P-105 · Avail. Sep 9

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit M-206 · Avail. Aug 4

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit D-203 · Avail. Sep 5

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-108 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit Q-207 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit K-204 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit B-103 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hutton Creek.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
trash valet
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience life at one of the most spacious and beautifully landscaped communities in Carrollton. Hutton Creek offers apartment living at its best while making the most of nature's treasures. We are situated in the heart of Carrollton, Texas. Our community offers affordable, convenient living. We are within minutes of several schools, including Brook Haven College, and shopping centers like Mills Pointe and Carrolton Park. If an easy commute is on your apartment wish list, Hutton Creek will deliver. Our central location between The President George Bush Turnpike, The Dallas North Tollway, and The LBJ Freeway, as well as public transportation, will have you where you want to go in no time. We have set the new standard of living at Hutton Creek. Our service oriented management team is here to handle your needs quickly and courteously.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hutton Creek have any available units?
Hutton Creek has 19 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does Hutton Creek have?
Some of Hutton Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hutton Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Hutton Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hutton Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Hutton Creek is pet friendly.
Does Hutton Creek offer parking?
Yes, Hutton Creek offers parking.
Does Hutton Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hutton Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hutton Creek have a pool?
Yes, Hutton Creek has a pool.
Does Hutton Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Hutton Creek has accessible units.
Does Hutton Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hutton Creek has units with dishwashers.
