Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard e-payments green community guest parking internet cafe online portal playground smoke-free community trash valet

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience life at one of the most spacious and beautifully landscaped communities in Carrollton. Hutton Creek offers apartment living at its best while making the most of nature's treasures. We are situated in the heart of Carrollton, Texas. Our community offers affordable, convenient living. We are within minutes of several schools, including Brook Haven College, and shopping centers like Mills Pointe and Carrolton Park. If an easy commute is on your apartment wish list, Hutton Creek will deliver. Our central location between The President George Bush Turnpike, The Dallas North Tollway, and The LBJ Freeway, as well as public transportation, will have you where you want to go in no time. We have set the new standard of living at Hutton Creek. Our service oriented management team is here to handle your needs quickly and courteously.