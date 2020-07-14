Amenities
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience life at one of the most spacious and beautifully landscaped communities in Carrollton. Hutton Creek offers apartment living at its best while making the most of nature's treasures. We are situated in the heart of Carrollton, Texas. Our community offers affordable, convenient living. We are within minutes of several schools, including Brook Haven College, and shopping centers like Mills Pointe and Carrolton Park. If an easy commute is on your apartment wish list, Hutton Creek will deliver. Our central location between The President George Bush Turnpike, The Dallas North Tollway, and The LBJ Freeway, as well as public transportation, will have you where you want to go in no time. We have set the new standard of living at Hutton Creek. Our service oriented management team is here to handle your needs quickly and courteously.