Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Greentree Apartments

1120 Mac Arthur Dr · (214) 360-4590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Save Big! $500 off on First Full Months Rent! Save $200 on Waived App & Admin! *Select units. Limited time offer. Restrictions may apply.
Location

1120 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, TX 75007

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3702 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 1704 · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 3914 · Avail. now

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0704 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 4103 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 4004 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greentree Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
valet service
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
hot tub
package receiving
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***At Greentree Apartments, in Carrollton, Texas, you will enjoy the comforts of home just minutes away from the excitement of the city! We offer many options that blend contemporary living with a comfortable price. Whether you stay in to enjoy your new place or come out to play, Greentree offers the best of both worlds. Have a swim in our refreshing pools, relax on our lush lawns or catch up with some new friends at our community clubroom. Greentree Apartments is conveniently located close to Walmart, H0Mart, Nebraska Furniture Stores, Kroger, Target, Vista Ridge Mall, Grapevine Mills Mall and so many more. No matter what, you'll see why Greentree is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $149
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greentree Apartments have any available units?
Greentree Apartments has 12 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does Greentree Apartments have?
Some of Greentree Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greentree Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Greentree Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Save Big! $500 off on First Full Months Rent! Save $200 on Waived App & Admin! *Select units. Limited time offer. Restrictions may apply.
Is Greentree Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Greentree Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Greentree Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Greentree Apartments offers parking.
Does Greentree Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greentree Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greentree Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Greentree Apartments has a pool.
Does Greentree Apartments have accessible units?
No, Greentree Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Greentree Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greentree Apartments has units with dishwashers.
