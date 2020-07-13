Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill valet service cats allowed 24hr maintenance hot tub package receiving

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***At Greentree Apartments, in Carrollton, Texas, you will enjoy the comforts of home just minutes away from the excitement of the city! We offer many options that blend contemporary living with a comfortable price. Whether you stay in to enjoy your new place or come out to play, Greentree offers the best of both worlds. Have a swim in our refreshing pools, relax on our lush lawns or catch up with some new friends at our community clubroom. Greentree Apartments is conveniently located close to Walmart, H0Mart, Nebraska Furniture Stores, Kroger, Target, Vista Ridge Mall, Grapevine Mills Mall and so many more. No matter what, you'll see why Greentree is the perfect place to call home.