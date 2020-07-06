All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 4329 Peregrine Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4329 Peregrine Way
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

4329 Peregrine Way

4329 Peregrine Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4329 Peregrine Way, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
game room
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
Welcome to Highly Sought After Quail Creek North! This property has tons of upgrades including SS appliances, sleek granite counter top and custom cabinets. Beautiful 2-level ceilings in the living rm provide a spacious, bright & airy feel while the open layout allows for easy entertaining. This home has 2 master suites, 1 up, 1 down with an additional bedroom and full bathroom upstairs. Nice size game room and tons of storage throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee in the beautiful private courtyard in the back. This one is waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 Peregrine Way have any available units?
4329 Peregrine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 Peregrine Way have?
Some of 4329 Peregrine Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 Peregrine Way currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Peregrine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Peregrine Way pet-friendly?
No, 4329 Peregrine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4329 Peregrine Way offer parking?
No, 4329 Peregrine Way does not offer parking.
Does 4329 Peregrine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 Peregrine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Peregrine Way have a pool?
No, 4329 Peregrine Way does not have a pool.
Does 4329 Peregrine Way have accessible units?
No, 4329 Peregrine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Peregrine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4329 Peregrine Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District