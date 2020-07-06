4329 Peregrine Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard game room

Welcome to Highly Sought After Quail Creek North! This property has tons of upgrades including SS appliances, sleek granite counter top and custom cabinets. Beautiful 2-level ceilings in the living rm provide a spacious, bright & airy feel while the open layout allows for easy entertaining. This home has 2 master suites, 1 up, 1 down with an additional bedroom and full bathroom upstairs. Nice size game room and tons of storage throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee in the beautiful private courtyard in the back. This one is waiting for you!