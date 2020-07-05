All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 4289 Haskell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4289 Haskell Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:16 AM

4289 Haskell Drive

4289 Haskell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4289 Haskell Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Don't miss this 2011 built custom townhome in Shops at Prestonwood. DOWNSTAIRS MASTER! Impressive drive-up with brick & stone elevation, professional landscaping, cedar garage door, and wood & iron glass front door. 2-story family room w cast stone fireplace, 8 ft solid core doors downstairs, 6 in baseboards, wood & iron baluster staircase. Hardwoods on most of 1st floor. Master has access to outdoor patio, seamless glass shower, separate tub, granite countertops and large closet. Kitchen features commercial-grade Energy star SS appl, ventahood, custom cabinets & granite. Designer carpet installed 2018. Huge gameroom-media upstairs with study nook and access to 15x13 ft outdoor lanai. HOA dues included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4289 Haskell Drive have any available units?
4289 Haskell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4289 Haskell Drive have?
Some of 4289 Haskell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4289 Haskell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4289 Haskell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4289 Haskell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4289 Haskell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4289 Haskell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4289 Haskell Drive offers parking.
Does 4289 Haskell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4289 Haskell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4289 Haskell Drive have a pool?
No, 4289 Haskell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4289 Haskell Drive have accessible units?
No, 4289 Haskell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4289 Haskell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4289 Haskell Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District