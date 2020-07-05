4289 Haskell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Don't miss this 2011 built custom townhome in Shops at Prestonwood. DOWNSTAIRS MASTER! Impressive drive-up with brick & stone elevation, professional landscaping, cedar garage door, and wood & iron glass front door. 2-story family room w cast stone fireplace, 8 ft solid core doors downstairs, 6 in baseboards, wood & iron baluster staircase. Hardwoods on most of 1st floor. Master has access to outdoor patio, seamless glass shower, separate tub, granite countertops and large closet. Kitchen features commercial-grade Energy star SS appl, ventahood, custom cabinets & granite. Designer carpet installed 2018. Huge gameroom-media upstairs with study nook and access to 15x13 ft outdoor lanai. HOA dues included in rent.