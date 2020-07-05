4260 Kiowa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking guest suite

Large, luxury Townhome with a spacious floor plan. Very clean, upgraded wood floors, carpet (2017), & tile in baths. Great living room, warm wood floors & wall of windows. Kitchen has granite counters, elegant back splash, SS appliances & walk in pantry. Large 1st floor guest suite, walk in closet & full bath. Huge master bdrm. has plush carpet & vaulted ceiling. Master bath has garden tub & walk in closet. Generous size 2nd bdrm. upstairs with walk in closet. Game room 2nd floor. Small fenced side yard. Great location close to 121&I-35 & less than 10 minutes to Toyota HQ, Chase HQ, and NFM. Minutes to restaurants & retail. No pet over 25 lbs. No sub-leases. Video door bell, programmable thermostat