Carrollton, TX
4169 Comanche Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:13 AM

4169 Comanche Drive

4169 Comache Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4169 Comache Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
IMMACULATE 2013 built like new home in FABULOUS location convenient to 121 & Airport! Home offers open floor plan & many recent updates! Kitchen boasts rich cabinetry~gorgeous granite~SS appliances ~ glass tile backsplash~gas cooktop! April 2018 new paint throughout ~ carpet ~ updated finish out in garage ~ roof 2017. Spacious living w cast stone FP & Gorgeous engineered wood floors. Master Suite w large walk- in closet, sitting area, walk out BALCONY , Master bATH w granite CT, garden tub for relaxing! SS Refrigerator & Smart Washer & Dryer to convey w the home! Large gated side yard.Close to Toyota HQ, Liberty Mutual, DFW Airport, Legacy west area Hwy121, I-35 and G-Bush,Dinning & Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4169 Comanche Drive have any available units?
4169 Comanche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4169 Comanche Drive have?
Some of 4169 Comanche Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4169 Comanche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4169 Comanche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4169 Comanche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4169 Comanche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4169 Comanche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4169 Comanche Drive offers parking.
Does 4169 Comanche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4169 Comanche Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4169 Comanche Drive have a pool?
No, 4169 Comanche Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4169 Comanche Drive have accessible units?
No, 4169 Comanche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4169 Comanche Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4169 Comanche Drive has units with dishwashers.

