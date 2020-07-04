4169 Comanche Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

IMMACULATE 2013 built like new home in FABULOUS location convenient to 121 & Airport! Home offers open floor plan & many recent updates! Kitchen boasts rich cabinetry~gorgeous granite~SS appliances ~ glass tile backsplash~gas cooktop! April 2018 new paint throughout ~ carpet ~ updated finish out in garage ~ roof 2017. Spacious living w cast stone FP & Gorgeous engineered wood floors. Master Suite w large walk- in closet, sitting area, walk out BALCONY , Master bATH w granite CT, garden tub for relaxing! SS Refrigerator & Smart Washer & Dryer to convey w the home! Large gated side yard.Close to Toyota HQ, Liberty Mutual, DFW Airport, Legacy west area Hwy121, I-35 and G-Bush,Dinning & Shopping.