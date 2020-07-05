All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 4117 Egret Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4117 Egret Lane
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:18 PM

4117 Egret Lane

4117 Egret Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4117 Egret Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
This is the one you've been waiting for! Fantastic North Carrollton location! Beautiful end unit townhome in the highly desirable Quail Creek neighborhood. This unit has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a private entrance on your own elevated lot! Full sized 2 car garage too! Bright, open floor plan in designer colors throughout. Warm and inviting kitchen with island and tons of upgrades. Comes with the stainless steel refrigerator too! Spacious master bedroom is downstairs with a separate tub & shower and dual sinks in the master bath. Secondary bedrooms plus a second living area or gameroom upstairs. Even has a fenced in patio area! Walking distance to the great community pool! Exemplary Lewisville ISD schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Egret Lane have any available units?
4117 Egret Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 Egret Lane have?
Some of 4117 Egret Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Egret Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Egret Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Egret Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4117 Egret Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4117 Egret Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Egret Lane offers parking.
Does 4117 Egret Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Egret Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Egret Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4117 Egret Lane has a pool.
Does 4117 Egret Lane have accessible units?
No, 4117 Egret Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Egret Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 Egret Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District