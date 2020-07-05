4117 Egret Lane

Amenities

This is the one you've been waiting for! Fantastic North Carrollton location! Beautiful end unit townhome in the highly desirable Quail Creek neighborhood. This unit has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a private entrance on your own elevated lot! Full sized 2 car garage too! Bright, open floor plan in designer colors throughout. Warm and inviting kitchen with island and tons of upgrades. Comes with the stainless steel refrigerator too! Spacious master bedroom is downstairs with a separate tub & shower and dual sinks in the master bath. Secondary bedrooms plus a second living area or gameroom upstairs. Even has a fenced in patio area! Walking distance to the great community pool! Exemplary Lewisville ISD schools!