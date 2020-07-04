4109 Indian Run Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Spotless townhome, Lock and Leave, in a superior, central location. Hardwood floors thru downstairs living area w cast stone, gas log fireplace and built in cabinets. C-tiled kitchen w eat in breakfast, custom 42 in. cabinets, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop. Breakfast bar opens to main living area. Huge master bedroom up w soaring vaulted ceilings, lg master bath w soaking tub, separate shower, split vanities, walk in closet. Game room and 2nd bedroom also upstairs. All neutral colors, ceiling fans in every room. Smart home thermostat, smoke detectors, cameras. HOA maintains all landscaping. Fridge washer and dryer included!