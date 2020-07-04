All apartments in Carrollton
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4109 Indian Run Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4109 Indian Run Drive

4109 Indian Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Indian Run Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Spotless townhome, Lock and Leave, in a superior, central location. Hardwood floors thru downstairs living area w cast stone, gas log fireplace and built in cabinets. C-tiled kitchen w eat in breakfast, custom 42 in. cabinets, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop. Breakfast bar opens to main living area. Huge master bedroom up w soaring vaulted ceilings, lg master bath w soaking tub, separate shower, split vanities, walk in closet. Game room and 2nd bedroom also upstairs. All neutral colors, ceiling fans in every room. Smart home thermostat, smoke detectors, cameras. HOA maintains all landscaping. Fridge washer and dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Indian Run Drive have any available units?
4109 Indian Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 Indian Run Drive have?
Some of 4109 Indian Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Indian Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Indian Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Indian Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4109 Indian Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4109 Indian Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Indian Run Drive offers parking.
Does 4109 Indian Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4109 Indian Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Indian Run Drive have a pool?
No, 4109 Indian Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Indian Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 4109 Indian Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Indian Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 Indian Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

