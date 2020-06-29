3969 Legacy Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Remodeled house with open concept layout and high ceiling. Nail down hand scraped hardwood floor newly installed except wet area. No carpet inside. Private study with glass French door. Richly appointed kitchen boasts of new SS appliance and plenty of cabinets. Family room is naturally lit by wall windows and overlooking backyard. Master suite is enhanced by dual sink, walk-in closet, sitting area and large space for relaxation. Close to SRT(121), I35 and shopping. Walking distance to school. This is a Perfect house for your family!!