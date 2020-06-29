All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:12 AM

3969 Legacy Trail

3969 Legacy Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3969 Legacy Trail, Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled house with open concept layout and high ceiling. Nail down hand scraped hardwood floor newly installed except wet area. No carpet inside. Private study with glass French door. Richly appointed kitchen boasts of new SS appliance and plenty of cabinets. Family room is naturally lit by wall windows and overlooking backyard. Master suite is enhanced by dual sink, walk-in closet, sitting area and large space for relaxation. Close to SRT(121), I35 and shopping. Walking distance to school. This is a Perfect house for your family!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3969 Legacy Trail have any available units?
3969 Legacy Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3969 Legacy Trail have?
Some of 3969 Legacy Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3969 Legacy Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3969 Legacy Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3969 Legacy Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3969 Legacy Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3969 Legacy Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3969 Legacy Trail offers parking.
Does 3969 Legacy Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3969 Legacy Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3969 Legacy Trail have a pool?
No, 3969 Legacy Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3969 Legacy Trail have accessible units?
No, 3969 Legacy Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3969 Legacy Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3969 Legacy Trail has units with dishwashers.

