Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:18 PM

3957 Freshwater Drive

3957 Freshwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3957 Freshwater Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
A Spacious, Comfortable and an Inviting east facing Home. You & your guests are greeted by soaring ceilings, a dramatic staircase, Juliet balcony and a beautiful open floor-plan. 5bed4bath, plus a Game Room and a Media Room and a Swimming pool, make this the perfect home for a large family. The huge master suite, a second bedroom and another full bath on level 1. Upstairs you will find additional 3-bedrooms. Recent upgrades include New roof & gutter, a freshly stained fence. Enjoy movie nights in the prewired Media Room, a game of pool in the large game room. Backyard has a lap pool with water feature n tall plants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3957 Freshwater Drive have any available units?
3957 Freshwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3957 Freshwater Drive have?
Some of 3957 Freshwater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3957 Freshwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3957 Freshwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3957 Freshwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3957 Freshwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3957 Freshwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3957 Freshwater Drive offers parking.
Does 3957 Freshwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3957 Freshwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3957 Freshwater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3957 Freshwater Drive has a pool.
Does 3957 Freshwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 3957 Freshwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3957 Freshwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3957 Freshwater Drive has units with dishwashers.

