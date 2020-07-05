3957 Freshwater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

A Spacious, Comfortable and an Inviting east facing Home. You & your guests are greeted by soaring ceilings, a dramatic staircase, Juliet balcony and a beautiful open floor-plan. 5bed4bath, plus a Game Room and a Media Room and a Swimming pool, make this the perfect home for a large family. The huge master suite, a second bedroom and another full bath on level 1. Upstairs you will find additional 3-bedrooms. Recent upgrades include New roof & gutter, a freshly stained fence. Enjoy movie nights in the prewired Media Room, a game of pool in the large game room. Backyard has a lap pool with water feature n tall plants.