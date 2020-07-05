All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 3849 Alto Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3849 Alto Avenue
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:12 AM

3849 Alto Avenue

3849 Alto Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3849 Alto Avenue, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Desirable quiet & established North Carrollton neighborhood under Hebron high school with easy access to President GB Tpke (190) & Dallas Tollway. Updates include G-top, back splash, new SS dishwasher & new sink in kitchen, SS appliances, tile, new master shower & more. Refrigerator can be updated upon request. Back yard with view of green belt & creek. Split bedrooms with nice sized master bed room. Property available July 15th. Application fee is $50 per applicant above 18 yrs. Pet deposit is $250 per pet. Max 2 pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3849 Alto Avenue have any available units?
3849 Alto Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3849 Alto Avenue have?
Some of 3849 Alto Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3849 Alto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3849 Alto Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3849 Alto Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3849 Alto Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3849 Alto Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3849 Alto Avenue offers parking.
Does 3849 Alto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3849 Alto Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3849 Alto Avenue have a pool?
No, 3849 Alto Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3849 Alto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3849 Alto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3849 Alto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3849 Alto Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District