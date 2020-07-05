3849 Alto Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Desirable quiet & established North Carrollton neighborhood under Hebron high school with easy access to President GB Tpke (190) & Dallas Tollway. Updates include G-top, back splash, new SS dishwasher & new sink in kitchen, SS appliances, tile, new master shower & more. Refrigerator can be updated upon request. Back yard with view of green belt & creek. Split bedrooms with nice sized master bed room. Property available July 15th. Application fee is $50 per applicant above 18 yrs. Pet deposit is $250 per pet. Max 2 pets.