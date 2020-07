Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath, 3279 Sq ft, 2 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters and brand new stainless steel appliance.Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Property is located in the most desirable schools in the area and the most desirable home!

ITS TRUELY MUST SEE !!!