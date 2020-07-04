3827 Clover Hill Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous two story home, tastefully designed featuring many upgrades! Enter into the extended living room with a floating staircase, vaulted ceilings, and whitewashed fireplace. Fresh alpaca grey paint add to the avant-garde atmosphere this home provides. Bright skylight windows in the dining area. Swanky kitchen with granite counter tops and silestone back splash. EnergyStar stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator,Washer,Dryer,NEST thermostat included. Large downstairs master bedroom has private bathroom, WIC, and dual sinks. Backyard oasis with pergola. 7 minute walk to nearby trails, park and tennis courts. Near willow bend mall, Target, Sprouts, abundant dining options, A+schools. Visit now, it won't last!