Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3827 Clover Hill Lane
Last updated August 28 2019 at 2:51 PM

3827 Clover Hill Lane

3827 Clover Hill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3827 Clover Hill Ln, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous two story home, tastefully designed featuring many upgrades! Enter into the extended living room with a floating staircase, vaulted ceilings, and whitewashed fireplace. Fresh alpaca grey paint add to the avant-garde atmosphere this home provides. Bright skylight windows in the dining area. Swanky kitchen with granite counter tops and silestone back splash. EnergyStar stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator,Washer,Dryer,NEST thermostat included. Large downstairs master bedroom has private bathroom, WIC, and dual sinks. Backyard oasis with pergola. 7 minute walk to nearby trails, park and tennis courts. Near willow bend mall, Target, Sprouts, abundant dining options, A+schools. Visit now, it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 Clover Hill Lane have any available units?
3827 Clover Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3827 Clover Hill Lane have?
Some of 3827 Clover Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3827 Clover Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3827 Clover Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 Clover Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3827 Clover Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3827 Clover Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3827 Clover Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 3827 Clover Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3827 Clover Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 Clover Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 3827 Clover Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3827 Clover Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 3827 Clover Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 Clover Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3827 Clover Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

