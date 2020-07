Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Home is back on market, Repairs are done. Refrigerator is being replaced Location is one of the Best! Easy access to 121, 35, DNT, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Living room with high ceilings, wet bar, and a wall of windows that allows for plenty of natural light. Master down with double sink vanity, separate shower and tub, and access to your own open patio. Two secondary bedrooms up. Privacy fenced backyard with open patio.