All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 3704 Fairfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 10
3704 Fairfield Dr
3704 Fairfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3704 Fairfield Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3704 Fairfield Dr, Carrollton, TX 75007 - *We will waive the application fee!!* *We will waive the $150 admin fee*
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
(RLNE4766002)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3704 Fairfield Dr have any available units?
3704 Fairfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 3704 Fairfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Fairfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Fairfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3704 Fairfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3704 Fairfield Dr offer parking?
No, 3704 Fairfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3704 Fairfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Fairfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Fairfield Dr have a pool?
No, 3704 Fairfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Fairfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 3704 Fairfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Fairfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 Fairfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 Fairfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 Fairfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
