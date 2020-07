Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and completely updated home with new appliances, granite counter tops, tile back splash, new carpet and wood floors, new paint inside and out, and much more! Backyard also has newly built patio, flower bed, and spacious storage shed backs to green belt with view of Trinity river. Must see!