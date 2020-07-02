3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION..Beazer Homes Millbrook floor plan in the master planned community of Lakewood Hills. This single story home features 4 beds, 2 baths, dining room, study, covered porch and patio and a 2-car garage. The gourmet kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances, large island and granite counter tops. It opens up to the great room with wood floors and a cozy fireplace. Easily entertain guests and family in your elegant dining room off the foyer. Master bathroom includes dual vanity sinks, refreshing soaking tub and a walk-in shower. 12 miles from DFW airport. Close to all Major Higways .3 miles from Toyota