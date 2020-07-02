All apartments in Carrollton
3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS
Last updated October 27 2019 at 2:45 PM

3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS

3248 Lakewood Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3248 Lakewood Hills Dr, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION..Beazer Homes Millbrook floor plan in the master planned community of Lakewood Hills. This single story home features 4 beds, 2 baths, dining room, study, covered porch and patio and a 2-car garage. The gourmet kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances, large island and granite counter tops. It opens up to the great room with wood floors and a cozy fireplace. Easily entertain guests and family in your elegant dining room off the foyer. Master bathroom includes dual vanity sinks, refreshing soaking tub and a walk-in shower. 12 miles from DFW airport. Close to all Major Higways .3 miles from Toyota

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS have any available units?
3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS have?
Some of 3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS currently offering any rent specials?
3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS pet-friendly?
No, 3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS offer parking?
Yes, 3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS offers parking.
Does 3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS have a pool?
No, 3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS does not have a pool.
Does 3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS have accessible units?
No, 3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS does not have accessible units.
Does 3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS have units with dishwashers?
No, 3248 LAKEWOOD HILLS does not have units with dishwashers.

