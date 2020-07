Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and remodeled one story charmer with so much natural light and open floor plan. Home features large master with large walk in closet, master bath with shower and tub, open kitchen with gas range and breakfast area. Door in kitchen that leads to formal dining. Two car garage, large family room, and new flooring and fresh paint gives home a modern and cozy feeling. Near major highways, shopping, restaurants, come see this beauty today!