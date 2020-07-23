3018 Stonehenge Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Upgraded townhouse in the sought after Trafalgar Square. Large living area with cozy wood burning brick fireplace. Kitchen offers double ovens with generous counter and cabinet space. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Master suite offers his and her closets. Grand master bath offers dual sinks, granite counter-tops, and stand alone shower. Granite counter-tops in all bathrooms and ceiling fans in all rooms. Covered private patio. Oversized two car garage with extra storage space and opener. Amenities include front yard maintenance, private park, and tennis courts. Within minutes of Addison shopping and dining. Must see!