2929 Winterberry Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location! Beautiful home Totally Renovated with Newly updated and painted. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with granite countertop bar & island opening to large living rm with fireplace. The Spacious ceramic tiled kitchen includes Granite Counters with white appliances including Refrigerator. Bathrooms are updated with granite countertop sinks and new faucets & tiled floors in both Master and Secondary Baths, The backyard has a covered patio with a fan for a great summer cookout. Move-in ready! Easy access to Dallas Tollway, 121, 190 & 35. 5' to Shopping center, Walmart, H-Mart, 99 Ranch market. Walking distance to schools, walking trails, parks ... A Must see!