Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:38 AM

2929 Winterberry Drive

2929 Winterberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2929 Winterberry Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location! Beautiful home Totally Renovated with Newly updated and painted. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with granite countertop bar & island opening to large living rm with fireplace. The Spacious ceramic tiled kitchen includes Granite Counters with white appliances including Refrigerator. Bathrooms are updated with granite countertop sinks and new faucets & tiled floors in both Master and Secondary Baths, The backyard has a covered patio with a fan for a great summer cookout. Move-in ready! Easy access to Dallas Tollway, 121, 190 & 35. 5' to Shopping center, Walmart, H-Mart, 99 Ranch market. Walking distance to schools, walking trails, parks ... A Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Winterberry Drive have any available units?
2929 Winterberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Winterberry Drive have?
Some of 2929 Winterberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Winterberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Winterberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Winterberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2929 Winterberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2929 Winterberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Winterberry Drive offers parking.
Does 2929 Winterberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Winterberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Winterberry Drive have a pool?
No, 2929 Winterberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Winterberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2929 Winterberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Winterberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 Winterberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

