2922 Woodcroft Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated tennis court fireplace

Free Golf, Tennis, Swimming and excellent fishing. Enjoy all the amenities of Country Place in this completely updated townhouse with breathtaking, relaxing views of the golf course and water features of the golf course. This home has 3 bedrooms, two full baths and 1 half bath with a bonus loft second living area upstairs. Living, Dining, Kitchen and half bath downstairs. The home has been meticulously renovated with nothing left to chance. New Granite in kitchen and all bathrooms, new roof, new vinyl windows and patio doors make the home comfortable and energy efficient, all new flooring, new appliance, all new plumbing fixtures.