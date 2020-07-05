All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2922 Woodcroft Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2922 Woodcroft Circle
Last updated May 3 2019 at 5:59 AM

2922 Woodcroft Circle

2922 Woodcroft Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2922 Woodcroft Circle, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
Free Golf, Tennis, Swimming and excellent fishing. Enjoy all the amenities of Country Place in this completely updated townhouse with breathtaking, relaxing views of the golf course and water features of the golf course. This home has 3 bedrooms, two full baths and 1 half bath with a bonus loft second living area upstairs. Living, Dining, Kitchen and half bath downstairs. The home has been meticulously renovated with nothing left to chance. New Granite in kitchen and all bathrooms, new roof, new vinyl windows and patio doors make the home comfortable and energy efficient, all new flooring, new appliance, all new plumbing fixtures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2922 Woodcroft Circle have any available units?
2922 Woodcroft Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2922 Woodcroft Circle have?
Some of 2922 Woodcroft Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2922 Woodcroft Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2922 Woodcroft Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 Woodcroft Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2922 Woodcroft Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2922 Woodcroft Circle offer parking?
No, 2922 Woodcroft Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2922 Woodcroft Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 Woodcroft Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 Woodcroft Circle have a pool?
No, 2922 Woodcroft Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2922 Woodcroft Circle have accessible units?
No, 2922 Woodcroft Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 Woodcroft Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2922 Woodcroft Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District