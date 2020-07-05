All apartments in Carrollton
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2922 Country Place Court
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:44 AM

2922 Country Place Court

2922 Country Place Court · No Longer Available
Location

2922 Country Place Court, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Freshly renovated, this spacious half duplex features 3 Beds, 2 baths, large dining, living and kitchen areas, patio and fenced backyard in a quiet cul de sac. The luxurious master suite has his-and-her vanities and walk-in closets, a full size shower plus a separate tub, a private sitting room and its own private patio. The open kitchen was just updated (granite countertops, flooring and paint) and has a breakfast bar and coffee bar area. Cozy fireplace, attached 2-car garage and access to Country Place amenities including 9 hole golf course, tennis, swimming, basketball, stocked fishing ponds, the club house and exercise room make this property a rare find. ***Reduced rent for a 2 year lease commitment.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2922 Country Place Court have any available units?
2922 Country Place Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2922 Country Place Court have?
Some of 2922 Country Place Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2922 Country Place Court currently offering any rent specials?
2922 Country Place Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 Country Place Court pet-friendly?
No, 2922 Country Place Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2922 Country Place Court offer parking?
Yes, 2922 Country Place Court offers parking.
Does 2922 Country Place Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 Country Place Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 Country Place Court have a pool?
No, 2922 Country Place Court does not have a pool.
Does 2922 Country Place Court have accessible units?
No, 2922 Country Place Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 Country Place Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2922 Country Place Court has units with dishwashers.

