2922 Country Place Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse coffee bar gym parking garage tennis court

Freshly renovated, this spacious half duplex features 3 Beds, 2 baths, large dining, living and kitchen areas, patio and fenced backyard in a quiet cul de sac. The luxurious master suite has his-and-her vanities and walk-in closets, a full size shower plus a separate tub, a private sitting room and its own private patio. The open kitchen was just updated (granite countertops, flooring and paint) and has a breakfast bar and coffee bar area. Cozy fireplace, attached 2-car garage and access to Country Place amenities including 9 hole golf course, tennis, swimming, basketball, stocked fishing ponds, the club house and exercise room make this property a rare find. ***Reduced rent for a 2 year lease commitment.***