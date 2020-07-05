All apartments in Carrollton
2920 Country Place Court
2920 Country Place Court

2920 Country Place Court · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Country Place Court, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Well kept 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 level duplex in Country Place. Granite in kitchens and both baths, nook in open kitchen with double ovens, built in microwave with view of enclosed backyard. There is 2 car garage with remote. Unit has central air and gas forced air heat.

Country place offers many amenities including free golf on their par 3 golf course, 2 different swimming pools, tennis courts, there are over 20 activity groups which include Golf and Tennis Leagues, Yacht Club, Bridge Groups, Bunko, Country Gals, Game of the Month, Investment Club, Moms Club, and Poker Groups. In addition, a Sports Clinic for children is held annually in June, clubhouse(for a fee), exercise room and stocked lakes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

