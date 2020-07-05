2920 Country Place Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Well kept 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 level duplex in Country Place. Granite in kitchens and both baths, nook in open kitchen with double ovens, built in microwave with view of enclosed backyard. There is 2 car garage with remote. Unit has central air and gas forced air heat.



Country place offers many amenities including free golf on their par 3 golf course, 2 different swimming pools, tennis courts, there are over 20 activity groups which include Golf and Tennis Leagues, Yacht Club, Bridge Groups, Bunko, Country Gals, Game of the Month, Investment Club, Moms Club, and Poker Groups. In addition, a Sports Clinic for children is held annually in June, clubhouse(for a fee), exercise room and stocked lakes.