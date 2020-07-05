All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated August 30 2019 at 6:54 AM

2909 Sunset Point Lane

2909 Sunset Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2909 Sunset Point Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 story home in Kingspoint subdivision in Carrollton. Beautiful walk up, covered entryway. Warm neutrals throughout. Step down into LR featuring a striking fireplace w~half wall stacked stone surround. All bdrms up. Amazing master features a fireplace so you can curl up in bed and enjoy a crackling fire. Mstr bath offers dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Covered back patio~deck looks out over fenced yard. Enjoy these June 2018 updates!: New Roof, new HVAC inside and out, New board on board Fence, New gutters, freshly painted Exterior, New window screens, New Skylight...All in all about $50,000 worth of new items in this home that will give plenty of enjoyment and peace of mind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

