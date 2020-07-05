2909 Sunset Point Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2 story home in Kingspoint subdivision in Carrollton. Beautiful walk up, covered entryway. Warm neutrals throughout. Step down into LR featuring a striking fireplace w~half wall stacked stone surround. All bdrms up. Amazing master features a fireplace so you can curl up in bed and enjoy a crackling fire. Mstr bath offers dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Covered back patio~deck looks out over fenced yard. Enjoy these June 2018 updates!: New Roof, new HVAC inside and out, New board on board Fence, New gutters, freshly painted Exterior, New window screens, New Skylight...All in all about $50,000 worth of new items in this home that will give plenty of enjoyment and peace of mind!