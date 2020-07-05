All apartments in Carrollton
2835 Keller Springs Road

Location

2835 Keller Springs Road, Carrollton, TX 75006
Quorum View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Great low maintenance condo with easy access to Addison, Tollway and George Bush Turnpike. Beautifully remodeled unit with many cosmetic updates. Large open living and dining room with wood burning fireplace. Small breakfast bar opens to main living area. Gorgeous kitchen offers freshly painted cabinets, new tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless built in microwave, stainless electric oven range, stainless dishwasher, disposal and huge farmhouse sink. Two masters up both offer large baths with walk in closets. Small private patio. Water, trash, HOA fee and yard maintenance included in monthly rental fee. Pets considered on a case by case basis. No refrigerator, washer or dryer. 12 month lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Keller Springs Road have any available units?
2835 Keller Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 Keller Springs Road have?
Some of 2835 Keller Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 Keller Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Keller Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Keller Springs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 Keller Springs Road is pet friendly.
Does 2835 Keller Springs Road offer parking?
No, 2835 Keller Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 2835 Keller Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2835 Keller Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Keller Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 2835 Keller Springs Road has a pool.
Does 2835 Keller Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 2835 Keller Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Keller Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 Keller Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

