2835 Keller Springs Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Great low maintenance condo with easy access to Addison, Tollway and George Bush Turnpike. Beautifully remodeled unit with many cosmetic updates. Large open living and dining room with wood burning fireplace. Small breakfast bar opens to main living area. Gorgeous kitchen offers freshly painted cabinets, new tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless built in microwave, stainless electric oven range, stainless dishwasher, disposal and huge farmhouse sink. Two masters up both offer large baths with walk in closets. Small private patio. Water, trash, HOA fee and yard maintenance included in monthly rental fee. Pets considered on a case by case basis. No refrigerator, washer or dryer. 12 month lease minimum.