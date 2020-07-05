All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2710 Devonshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2710 Devonshire Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:55 PM

2710 Devonshire Drive

2710 Devonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2710 Devonshire Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Your dreaming home: Great location with easy access of I-35, George Bush, 121 and train station, great neighborhood with Blue Ribbon Elementary! House is gorgeous and the floor plan flows well. Elegant Kitchen has travertine floors, granite counter top, KitchenAid stainless steel appliances & tile back-splashing. Master bed down, huge beautiful game or media room upstairs. Bath rooms also have gorgeous brand new granite counter tops and modern looking rectangular sinks. The house also features high ceiling and energy efficient windows, beautiful cherry wood floors in dinning and living room. Big private backyard great for family and entertaining. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Devonshire Drive have any available units?
2710 Devonshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 Devonshire Drive have?
Some of 2710 Devonshire Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Devonshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Devonshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Devonshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Devonshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2710 Devonshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Devonshire Drive offers parking.
Does 2710 Devonshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Devonshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Devonshire Drive have a pool?
No, 2710 Devonshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Devonshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2710 Devonshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Devonshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 Devonshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District