2710 Devonshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Your dreaming home: Great location with easy access of I-35, George Bush, 121 and train station, great neighborhood with Blue Ribbon Elementary! House is gorgeous and the floor plan flows well. Elegant Kitchen has travertine floors, granite counter top, KitchenAid stainless steel appliances & tile back-splashing. Master bed down, huge beautiful game or media room upstairs. Bath rooms also have gorgeous brand new granite counter tops and modern looking rectangular sinks. The house also features high ceiling and energy efficient windows, beautiful cherry wood floors in dinning and living room. Big private backyard great for family and entertaining. A must see!