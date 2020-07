2603 Renwick Drive

Amenities

WONDERFUL LEASE PROPERTY AT THE EDGE OF CARROLLTON & FAR NORTH DALLAS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN A CHARMING NEIGHBORHOOD, THIS HOUSE WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED, AND NEW CARPET OR FLOORING WILL BE INSTALLED ONCE TENANTS MOVE OUT. THERE ARE CABINETS IN BATHROOMS, CEDAR FENCE, CERAMIC TILES, WET BAR, BRICK FIREPLACE, CEILING FANS IN ALL BEDROOMS, ETC.. HOUSE IS IN GREAT CONDITION THROUGHOUT. 2-CAR GARAGE WITH BUILT-IN SHELVES, SPRINKLER SYSTEM AND MORE. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE (NON-REFUNDABLE) FOR ANYONE 18 AND ABOVE.