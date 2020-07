Amenities

Great low maintenance Townhome with easy access to Addison, Tollway and George Bush Turnpike. Large open Living room with fireplace and built in bookcases.Master offers large bath with seperate tub and shower and walk in closet. Refrigerator included. Private Patio off master. Front yard lawn care included. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Send me tenant with app and I will do the rest