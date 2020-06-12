2505 Fountain Cove

Amenities

Stunning home in Carrollton. Front yard maintenance included in rent, and back yard is turf! The living area features soaring ceilings, wood floors that extend through the dining room, and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with wood mantel. The Kitchen features granite counters, stone tile back splash, tile floors, breakfast bar, gas range and stainless steel appliances. The Master bath is spacious with separate shower and tub. Covered outdoor patio is large, tiled and has great views of mature trees. Back patio furniture and kitchen refrigerator to remain!