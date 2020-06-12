All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

2505 Fountain Cove

2505 Fountain Cove · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Fountain Cove, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning home in Carrollton. Front yard maintenance included in rent, and back yard is turf! The living area features soaring ceilings, wood floors that extend through the dining room, and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with wood mantel. The Kitchen features granite counters, stone tile back splash, tile floors, breakfast bar, gas range and stainless steel appliances. The Master bath is spacious with separate shower and tub. Covered outdoor patio is large, tiled and has great views of mature trees. Back patio furniture and kitchen refrigerator to remain!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Fountain Cove have any available units?
2505 Fountain Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Fountain Cove have?
Some of 2505 Fountain Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Fountain Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Fountain Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Fountain Cove pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Fountain Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2505 Fountain Cove offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Fountain Cove offers parking.
Does 2505 Fountain Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Fountain Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Fountain Cove have a pool?
No, 2505 Fountain Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Fountain Cove have accessible units?
No, 2505 Fountain Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Fountain Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Fountain Cove has units with dishwashers.

