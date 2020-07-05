2432 Via Bonita

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming updated home, that backs up to a private golf course. Large trees provide shade to yard, great covered porch on the side of the home. This home is great for entertaining, has a pass thru wet bar and great kitchen that overlooks the covered porch. Cozy floor plan with bi level master bedroom with updated bathroom. Recent carpet in bedrooms only, neutral color. Dark wood floors in the hallway and dining. Eat in kitchen with ceramic tile counters and backspace, updated. Stainless steel range and dishwasher. Lots of natural light. Fenced in yard. Welcome home! Must verify all schools. Refrigerator stays. Must verify room sizes.