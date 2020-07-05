All apartments in Carrollton
2432 Via Bonita
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:17 AM

2432 Via Bonita

2432 Via Bonita · No Longer Available
Location

2432 Via Bonita, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming updated home, that backs up to a private golf course. Large trees provide shade to yard, great covered porch on the side of the home. This home is great for entertaining, has a pass thru wet bar and great kitchen that overlooks the covered porch. Cozy floor plan with bi level master bedroom with updated bathroom. Recent carpet in bedrooms only, neutral color. Dark wood floors in the hallway and dining. Eat in kitchen with ceramic tile counters and backspace, updated. Stainless steel range and dishwasher. Lots of natural light. Fenced in yard. Welcome home! Must verify all schools. Refrigerator stays. Must verify room sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 Via Bonita have any available units?
2432 Via Bonita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2432 Via Bonita have?
Some of 2432 Via Bonita's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 Via Bonita currently offering any rent specials?
2432 Via Bonita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 Via Bonita pet-friendly?
No, 2432 Via Bonita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2432 Via Bonita offer parking?
Yes, 2432 Via Bonita offers parking.
Does 2432 Via Bonita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 Via Bonita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 Via Bonita have a pool?
No, 2432 Via Bonita does not have a pool.
Does 2432 Via Bonita have accessible units?
No, 2432 Via Bonita does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 Via Bonita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2432 Via Bonita has units with dishwashers.

