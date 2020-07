Amenities

Lakefront beautiful single story home in Wellington Run Subdivision. Living with cherry finish laminate flooring. Open kitchen with island, built in oven and microwave, cooktop, and breakfast bar. Oversize Master with row of windows overlooking the water pond. Master bath with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity and sink & walk-in closet. Elegant formal area could be dining or study. Enjoy the tranquil water view from the backyard with pergola sitting.