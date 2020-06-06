2400 Holt Drive

Amenities

Fabulous master down Bristol model plan in amazing Mustang Park! Quiet setting on corner home site directly across from the park, pool and club house! Hi end transitional finishes through out. Wide open design with incredible natural light. Huge gourmet kitchen with WHITE custom cabinetry, granite, ss appls. Generous secondary bedroom sizes. Great storage. Green built plus energy efficient. Game bonus room upstairs great for entertainment. Denton county low taxes plus good schools. Awesome value for a community that sells up into the 700s! Close access to DNT, 121, Toyota HDQ, Shops at Legacy plus much more. See this one today! Home available through Home Partners program only.