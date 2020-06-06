All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:09 PM

2400 Holt Drive

2400 Holt Drive
Location

2400 Holt Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

granite counters
pool
clubhouse
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Fabulous master down Bristol model plan in amazing Mustang Park! Quiet setting on corner home site directly across from the park, pool and club house! Hi end transitional finishes through out. Wide open design with incredible natural light. Huge gourmet kitchen with WHITE custom cabinetry, granite, ss appls. Generous secondary bedroom sizes. Great storage. Green built plus energy efficient. Game bonus room upstairs great for entertainment. Denton county low taxes plus good schools. Awesome value for a community that sells up into the 700s! Close access to DNT, 121, Toyota HDQ, Shops at Legacy plus much more. See this one today! Home available through Home Partners program only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Holt Drive have any available units?
2400 Holt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Holt Drive have?
Some of 2400 Holt Drive's amenities include granite counters, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Holt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Holt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Holt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Holt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2400 Holt Drive offer parking?
No, 2400 Holt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Holt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Holt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Holt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2400 Holt Drive has a pool.
Does 2400 Holt Drive have accessible units?
No, 2400 Holt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Holt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 Holt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

