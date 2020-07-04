All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:33 PM

2235 Spring Leaf Drive

2235 Spring Leaf Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2235 Spring Leaf Dr, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled one story home in centrally located area. Wood flooring in dining rm., family room, living rm., hallways, and entry way. 18 inch tile in the kitchen, stainless range, microwave, and dishwasher, updated fixtures, 2 large living areas, wet bar, deck, large corner lot, sprinkler system, vaulted ceilings, 2 inch wood blinds, exterior just painted, newly stained fence, and more! Close to 635,190,35 and Dallas Tollway. Park within walking distance with lake. Pets on a case by case and no cats!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 Spring Leaf Drive have any available units?
2235 Spring Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 Spring Leaf Drive have?
Some of 2235 Spring Leaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 Spring Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2235 Spring Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 Spring Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2235 Spring Leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2235 Spring Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2235 Spring Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 2235 Spring Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 Spring Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 Spring Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 2235 Spring Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2235 Spring Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 2235 Spring Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 Spring Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 Spring Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

