2235 Spring Leaf Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Newly remodeled one story home in centrally located area. Wood flooring in dining rm., family room, living rm., hallways, and entry way. 18 inch tile in the kitchen, stainless range, microwave, and dishwasher, updated fixtures, 2 large living areas, wet bar, deck, large corner lot, sprinkler system, vaulted ceilings, 2 inch wood blinds, exterior just painted, newly stained fence, and more! Close to 635,190,35 and Dallas Tollway. Park within walking distance with lake. Pets on a case by case and no cats!