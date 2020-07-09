2210 Roundrock Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Move in ready: Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story home minutes away from George Bush, DNT & I35. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, along with Plantation shutters & wood blinds. Spacious living area has a vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, and French doors to the backyard. Eat in kitchen features white painted cabinets with pulls, separate oven and cooktop, plus utility room nearby. Large master with a private bath and a walk in closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. A formal dining room that could flex as an office and a big backyard rounds out this great property.