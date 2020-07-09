All apartments in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX
2210 Roundrock Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:09 AM

2210 Roundrock Drive

2210 Roundrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Roundrock Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready: Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story home minutes away from George Bush, DNT & I35. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, along with Plantation shutters & wood blinds. Spacious living area has a vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, and French doors to the backyard. Eat in kitchen features white painted cabinets with pulls, separate oven and cooktop, plus utility room nearby. Large master with a private bath and a walk in closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. A formal dining room that could flex as an office and a big backyard rounds out this great property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Roundrock Drive have any available units?
2210 Roundrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Roundrock Drive have?
Some of 2210 Roundrock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Roundrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Roundrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Roundrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Roundrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2210 Roundrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Roundrock Drive offers parking.
Does 2210 Roundrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Roundrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Roundrock Drive have a pool?
No, 2210 Roundrock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Roundrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2210 Roundrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Roundrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Roundrock Drive has units with dishwashers.

