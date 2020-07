Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright! Unit has brand new paint including ceilings, frames, baseboards! New floors: carpet in Master and second BR; vinyl plank in third BR (may be used for an office-study) and living room, hallway; vinyl in baths, kitchen and utility room!! Lots of room for a growing family! Great location! Close to 35, 121 and George Bush!

Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks are within minutes of this house!

Vinyl will be installed on Tuesday!