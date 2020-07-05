All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2129 Artherfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2129 Artherfield Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2129 Artherfield Drive

2129 Artherfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2129 Artherfield Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, two car garage home. One story located on a quiet street and across from the walking trail. Kitchen features eat in dining area, granite c-tops. Kitchen stand alone cabinet serves as pantry. Master bedroom has wood flooring. Master bath features stand alone shower, granite,his and her closets. Updated secondary bathroom w-granite.
SS Refrigerator, water cooler stay. To apply for lease do the following provide copies of Drivers License, 2 months pay stubs, signed TAR app along with $50 a person for ages 18 and over.Non refundable pet deposit. *Saturday is last day to submit application.* communicate with representative at Open house only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 Artherfield Drive have any available units?
2129 Artherfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2129 Artherfield Drive have?
Some of 2129 Artherfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 Artherfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Artherfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Artherfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2129 Artherfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2129 Artherfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2129 Artherfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2129 Artherfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 Artherfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Artherfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2129 Artherfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2129 Artherfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2129 Artherfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Artherfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2129 Artherfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District