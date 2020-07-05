2129 Artherfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, two car garage home. One story located on a quiet street and across from the walking trail. Kitchen features eat in dining area, granite c-tops. Kitchen stand alone cabinet serves as pantry. Master bedroom has wood flooring. Master bath features stand alone shower, granite,his and her closets. Updated secondary bathroom w-granite.

SS Refrigerator, water cooler stay. To apply for lease do the following provide copies of Drivers License, 2 months pay stubs, signed TAR app along with $50 a person for ages 18 and over.Non refundable pet deposit. *Saturday is last day to submit application.* communicate with representative at Open house only.