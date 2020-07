Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Huge yard in quite street under Hebron high school! Charming 3bed,2bath one story house at sought after Carillon Hills, laminate and tile through out. Well maintained with large backyard, ideal for pets play. Master bedroom with doors to access backyard. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Detached garage with covered walk-way and covered patio. Property is vacant and available now.