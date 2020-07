Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Within walking distance to Furneaux Elementary School, which is a 5 star parent rated school - and extremely close to Carrollton's Blue Trail for biking and running as well as shopping. This is a great 4 bed, 2 bath home in a very well established, quiet neighborhood with large trees and great proximity to shopping. Will soon be getting fresh paint inside.