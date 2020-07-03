2031 Clearwater Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

PET FRIENDLY! Exceptional home has been wonderfully updated and hosting a gorgeous lush garden and patio. Superb and clean, this home is move in ready. Spacious living room boasts vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, wet bar and is open to the dining and breakfast areas. Natural light just flows throughout the home. Master bathroom features a double vanity, walk in closet, tub and separate walk in shower. FRIDGE, WASHER AND DRYER available as a courtesy but not part of lease. Application fee is $35 per adult 18+. Each person 18+ is required to submit an individual application. Application can be completed and paid on our website. Pet fee is per pet and non refundable. No pets larger than 50 lbs.