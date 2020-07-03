All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:02 AM

2031 Clearwater Trail

2031 Clearwater Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2031 Clearwater Trail, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
PET FRIENDLY! Exceptional home has been wonderfully updated and hosting a gorgeous lush garden and patio. Superb and clean, this home is move in ready. Spacious living room boasts vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, wet bar and is open to the dining and breakfast areas. Natural light just flows throughout the home. Master bathroom features a double vanity, walk in closet, tub and separate walk in shower. FRIDGE, WASHER AND DRYER available as a courtesy but not part of lease. Application fee is $35 per adult 18+. Each person 18+ is required to submit an individual application. Application can be completed and paid on our website. Pet fee is per pet and non refundable. No pets larger than 50 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 Clearwater Trail have any available units?
2031 Clearwater Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2031 Clearwater Trail have?
Some of 2031 Clearwater Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 2031 Clearwater Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2031 Clearwater Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 Clearwater Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 Clearwater Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2031 Clearwater Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2031 Clearwater Trail offers parking.
Does 2031 Clearwater Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2031 Clearwater Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 Clearwater Trail have a pool?
No, 2031 Clearwater Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2031 Clearwater Trail have accessible units?
No, 2031 Clearwater Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 Clearwater Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 Clearwater Trail has units with dishwashers.

